Pakistan Shaheens captain Abdul Samad (left) flips the coin as Bangladesh A captain Saif Hassan watches during the toss ahead of the second semi-final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 27, 2026. — ACC

DOHA: Bangladesh A have won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan Shaheens in the second semi-final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan Shaheens: Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyil Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Farhan Yousuf, Abdul Samad (c), Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim and Ali Raza.

Bangladesh A: Saif Hassan (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Iqbal Hossain Emon, SM Meherob and Md Rubel.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other three times in Youth ODI matches, with Pakistan Shaheens securing one victory, while the remaining two encounters were abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Matches played: 3

Pakistan Shaheens won: 1

Bangladesh A won: 0

Abandoned: 2

Form guide

Pakistan Shaheens head into the second semi-final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars unbeaten, having registered impressive victories over the UAE, arch-rivals India and Nepal.

The defending champions will look to maintain their winning momentum when they take on Bangladesh A, with a place in the final at stake.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh A will be eager to bounce back from their defeat against Sri Lanka A in their final group-stage fixture. The Bengal Tigers will aim to put that setback behind them and pose a strong challenge to the Shaheens in their bid to reach the final.

Despite their recent defeat, Bangladesh A will be confident of challenging the defending champions and will look to deliver a strong performance to secure a place in the title decider.

Pakistan Shaheens: W, W, W, C, C (most recent first)

Bangladesh A: L, W, W, W, A