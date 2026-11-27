New Zealand captain Tom Latham celebrates after scoring a half-century on the opening day of the second Test against India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 27, 2026. — AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: Tom Latham and Tom Blundell scored crucial half-centuries to help New Zealand recover from a middle-order collapse and finish the opening day of the second Test against India at 246-5 at Hagley Oval on Friday.

India captain Shubman Gill continued his side's impressive run at the toss on the tour, winning it and opting to bowl first on a grassy surface expected to offer assistance to the fast bowlers.

New Zealand captain Latham, who had endured a difficult run of form with the bat, made the most of playing at his home ground, scoring a valuable 59 to provide his side with a solid start.

However, India's pace attack threatened to take complete control after lunch, producing a devastating spell that saw the hosts lose three wickets in quick succession.

Daryl Mitchell provided some resistance with a valuable 31 before Blundell and Glenn Phillips helped New Zealand regain control through an unbeaten partnership.

Blundell remained unbeaten on 53, while Phillips contributed an important 36 not out as the pair put together a 62-run stand to guide the hosts to 246-5 at stumps. They also negotiated several overs against the second new ball to ensure New Zealand did not suffer further setbacks.

The half-century was particularly special for Blundell, who was playing his 50th Test. The wicketkeeper-batter acknowledged the challenging conditions but expressed satisfaction with his performance.

"I found I had to concentrate a lot out there. The wicket's still offering quite a bit, but it was good fun," he said.

Meanwhile, India's team selection attracted criticism from supporters after experienced fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was once again left out of the playing XI, despite being the team's leading wicket-taker during the current World Test Championship cycle.

Gurnoor Brar was handed his Test debut in place of Prasidh Krishna, while Siraj missed out.

The 26-year-old debutant made an immediate impact, claiming his maiden Test wicket by trapping Devon Conway leg before wicket for 31 with the final delivery before lunch. Conway's dismissal ended a promising 77-run opening partnership between him and Latham.

India continued their impressive bowling effort in the second session, with Akash Deep claiming two wickets and Anshul Kamboj picking up another to reduce New Zealand to 131-4 at tea.

Latham was the first to depart during the collapse, caught behind off Deep after being dropped in the slips on 29.

Henry Nicholls followed in the next over, falling for 16 after offering a straightforward catch to deep backward square leg off Kamboj. Deep then returned to dismiss Rachin Ravindra for a duck, with the left-hander edging behind to the wicketkeeper.

Washington Sundar further strengthened India's position by removing Mitchell, but the visitors struggled to make further inroads as Blundell and Phillips resisted their bowling attack.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah endured a relatively quiet day, failing to add to the wicket tally as the New Zealand pair frustrated the visitors with their determined batting.

The situation could bring back memories of the opening Test in Wellington, where India enjoyed a strong start before New Zealand produced a resilient batting display to secure a draw.

While India made one change to their playing XI, New Zealand retained the same combination that showed considerable resilience in the series opener in the capital.

The second Test carries significant implications for both teams in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

India need a victory to keep their hopes of qualifying for the final alive, while third-placed New Zealand cannot afford a defeat if they are to remain in contention with Australia and table-toppers South Africa.