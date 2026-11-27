Spain's Rafael Jodar celebrates after winning his match against Austria's Jurij Rodionov on November 26, 2026. — Reuters

BOLOGNA: Rafael Jodar fought back from behind to send Spain past Austria and set up a Davis Cup semi-final meeting with Britain on Thursday.

Spain were leading the tie in Bologna 1-0 when Jodar lost his first set to Austrian Jurij Rodionov, but then closed out the match and the quarter-final, losing only one game in two sets for a 2-6, 6-0, 6-1 triumph.

"It was very difficult for me because the first matches in tournaments are not easy," said the 20-year-old Jodar, who only made his Davis Cup debut in the qualifiers.

"I couldn't find my rhythm. In the second, the start of the second set, I started playing better and more aggressive and more solid from the baseline. I think that's what really helped me get into the match."

As Daniel Merida had earlier beaten Joel Schwaerzler 6-4, 6-4, there was no need for the doubles, meaning Carlos Alcaraz enjoyed a rest.

"It was amazing for me to give the first point for Spain. I think we have a good team here. I didn't play my best level today, but I got the win," Merida said.

Spain captain David Ferrer said Alcaraz, who has won three consecutive individual titles including last week's ATP Finals, may be able to play in the singles against Britain on Saturday.

"I will see on Saturday. I don't know yet. But yeah, could be possible," said Ferrer of the seven-time Grand Slam champion.

Spain are bidding for a seventh Davis Cup title but first since 2019, when Rafael Nadal played a starring role.

Britain down Zverev's Germany

Britain booked their place in the semi-finals earlier in the day with a 2-1 victory over Alexander Zverev's Germany.

The world number one won his singles match as he saw off Arthur Fery, the man he beat in the Wimbledon semi-finals, 6-3, 6-2.

But that was only good enough to level the tie after Cameron Norrie had beaten Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in the opening singles.

The tie came down to the doubles which pitted Britain's Henry Patten, the world number one in doubles, and Neal Skupski, ranked third, against the German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.

The Britons sailed through the first set 6-2 but had to work harder in the second as it went all the way to a tie-break.

Skupski served for the match at 6-5 but a nervy volley went wide to give the Germans a lifeline. His next serve was clean and gave GB their second match point.

This time a brisk cross-court backhand sealed a 6-2, 7-6 (8/7) victory to send Britain into the semis for the first time in seven years.

"It helps having a guy who can hit a return like that on match point," said Patten. "It makes it a lot easier for me."

"We regroup, we relax tomorrow and practise a little bit, and then get ready for whoever we play on Saturday," said Skupski.

Three-time reigning champions Italy will take on the Czech Republic in the first semi-final on Friday.