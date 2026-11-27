Australian spinner Nathan Lyon Nathan Lyon reacts during day four of third Test match against South Africa at YesPlay Newlands in Cape Town, South Africa on October 30, 2026. - AFP

Veteran Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has been identified as the player who allegedly suggested using breath mints to shine the ball during the 2018 Test series against Pakistan in the UAE, months after the infamous Sandpapergate scandal rocked Australian cricket.

The revelation has added another dimension to the controversy surrounding Australia's conduct following the ball-tampering incident during the Cape Town Test against South Africa in March 2018.

According to a report by Australia's News Corp, cited by The West Australian on Friday, Lyon was the player who allegedly floated the idea of using breath mints to generate additional saliva for shining the ball during the October 2018 series against Pakistan.

The claim emerged earlier this week when former Australia batter Usman Khawaja discussed the incident during an appearance on The Grade Cricketer podcast.

Khawaja revealed that a senior member of the Australian team had suggested using breath mints to produce more saliva while shining the ball. He also indicated that the player had been part of Australia's squad during the controversial South Africa tour earlier that year.

However, it remains unclear whether the suggestion was made seriously or intended as a joke.

The latest revelation reportedly prompted strong reactions from former Australia captain Tim Paine and head coach Justin Langer, who were involved with the team during that period.

According to the reports, the suggestion was dismissed by another member of the squad, identified as Travis Head, who was among three Australian batters making their debuts during the UAE tour, alongside Marnus Labuschagne and Aaron Finch.

The October 2018 series against Pakistan took place approximately six months after the infamous Cape Town Test, where Cameron Bancroft was caught attempting to conceal sandpaper on the field to alter the condition of the ball.

The incident triggered one of the biggest controversies in Australian cricket history, resulting in lengthy suspensions for Bancroft, then captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner.

The scandal also led to widespread criticism of Australia's cricketing culture, with questions raised about the team's conduct and the extent of players' involvement in the incident.

Lyon was also among four senior Australian bowlers, alongside Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, who issued a joint statement in 2021, maintaining that they had been unaware that sandpaper had been taken onto the field during the Cape Town Test.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia has recently announced the terms of reference for an independent forum into the events surrounding the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Cricket Australia chairman David Boon and chief executive Todd Greenberg outlined the forum's terms earlier this month as the governing body seeks to revisit the circumstances surrounding the incident and examine the wider issues that emerged from the controversy.

The forum will gather accounts from individuals involved, with participation remaining voluntary and individual submissions kept confidential. Its findings will be presented to the Cricket Australia board, with the principal themes expected to be made public.

The latest allegation involving Lyon has emerged as the veteran off-spinner's position in the national team has also come under scrutiny.

Lyon has reportedly been omitted from Australia's squad for the upcoming home Test series against New Zealand. However, there is no indication that his reported omission is connected to the latest allegation surrounding the use of breath mints during the 2018 Pakistan series.