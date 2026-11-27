Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring their first goal on November 25, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has said he would consider returning to former club Sporting CP, insisting that the door is still open for a possible move in the future.

The Portugal international scored twice against Sporting in Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw in Lisbon. Fernandes left the Portuguese club in January 2020 to join Manchester United.

Speaking to media after the match, the midfielder said he still has strong feelings for Sporting and has not ruled out playing for them again.

"[The door] has never been closed. As I've said before, Sporting holds a very special place in my heart -- and it always will,” Fernandes said.

"Whether or not it could actually happen depends a great deal on the current manager, the president, and many others wanting it to come to fruition -- myself included, obviously.

"But I'm not closing that door, and I never will, because I was very happy here. I don't share the view held by many players who say, 'I don't go back to a place where you were once happy'; I believe that because I was happy here [at Sporting,] I could be happy here again, should the opportunity arise."

Fernandes' current contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of this season. However, United have the option to extend his deal until June 2028.

The 32-year-old has also put talks over a new contract on hold, saying his main focus is helping United improve their results.

"I'm more worried about getting results, trying to bring the club back in a position that we can be proud of, and we're not there at the moment," he said.

Fernandes has won the Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup since joining United for £68 million in 2020.