Cricket Australia interim chairman David Boon (left) and chief executive Todd Greenberg walk together ahead of a media conference at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on November 18, 2026. - AFP

Cricket Australia (CA) has announced the terms of reference for its independent forum into the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, commonly known as Sandpapergate, with the scope of the review expanded to include Australia's 2017-18 Ashes campaign.

The forum, which will be overseen by Senior Counsel Fiona McLeod AO SC, will provide players, coaches and support staff who were part of Australia's 2018 tour of South Africa with an opportunity to share their accounts of the controversy in a confidential environment.

CA confirmed on Friday that participation in the six-week process would be voluntary, with no adverse inference drawn against anyone choosing not to participate.

Individuals will be able to submit written accounts, speak privately with McLeod either remotely or in person, or provide information through another mutually agreed format. They may also submit relevant documents and supporting material.

Importantly, individual submissions will remain confidential and will neither be made public nor presented directly to the CA board. Instead, McLeod will prepare a report outlining the principal themes emerging from the accounts, the number and range of participants, and recommendations for future improvements.

CA's board has committed to publishing the complete report within 30 days of receiving it, alongside a public response. The findings are therefore expected to be released in late January or early February 2027, when Australia's Test team is scheduled to be touring India.

According to the terms of reference, the forum will examine ball-management practices within the Australian men's team during the 2017-18 season, all four Tests of the 2018 South Africa tour, the events of March 24, 2018, and the nature and scope of Cricket Australia's subsequent investigation.

However, the review will not extend to ball-management practices before the 2017-18 Ashes or those undertaken after the South Africa tour.

The expansion to include the Ashes follows public revelations from several former and current players about Australia's ball-management practices during that series. Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft have both discussed their recollections of attempts to manipulate the ball's quarter seam during the 2017-18 Ashes.

Meanwhile, former England internationals Alastair Cook, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes have publicly raised questions about whether David Warner may have used other methods to influence the condition of the ball.

In his 2019 autobiography, Cook recalled an alleged conversation with Warner, writing that the Australian opener had spoken about using substances attached to the strapping on his hand to accelerate the deterioration of the ball during a first-class match.

CA has emphasised that the forum is strictly an information-gathering and listening exercise. It will not make adverse findings against individuals, determine personal responsibility, revisit previously imposed sanctions or recommend retrospective punishment or legal action.

McLeod will be permitted to seek clarification from participants about their accounts. However, she will not disclose information provided by other participants when seeking further details.

She will also have access to the 2018 Culture and Governance Review of Australian Cricket, conducted by The Ethics Centre, as well as the original investigation into the Cape Town incident, led by then CA integrity officer Iain Roy.

CA chairman David Boon explained that the forum had been designed to provide a safe environment for those involved in the controversial tour to share their experiences.

"We're grateful to Fiona McLeod AO SC for agreeing to lead the Independent Forum, which has been designed to give voice to all the players and staff on the 2018 Test tour of South Africa," Boon said.

"This is an opportunity to provide their accounts in a safe environment and to provide the CA Board with relevant information, including about the events of that tour and resultant investigation.

"We are acutely aware of the enormous toll the renewed focus on this tour eight years ago has had on those involved, and their welfare remains our main priority."

It remains unclear how many players and members of the support staff from the 2018 tour will take part in the process. Before the terms of reference were announced, Khawaja and Warner had expressed reservations about the forum, with Khawaja particularly advocating for all individual accounts to be made public.

Bancroft, however, has confirmed his willingness to participate despite previously publishing a detailed 4,000-word account of his recollections of the South Africa tour.

Former Australia fast bowler Chadd Sayers has also expressed uncertainty about taking part, questioning the purpose of the process if certain information is excluded from the final report.

"What's the point ... if there's certain bits that they want to cut out," Sayers told SEN.

"I am uncertain on what I am going to do with it. I have spoken ... in a public forum, so there's not much more I have to say on the issue."

Australia captain Pat Cummins, who has strongly rejected Khawaja's allegations regarding the team's knowledge of the ball-tampering incident during the South Africa tour, has backed the independent forum and confirmed that he intends to participate.

"I support the forum 100%. I will be there. All of the players and staff I have spoken with are very keen to go and to have their say. There will be a lot of difficult conversations, but that is what's needed," Cummins said in a statement.

"This forum is the best opportunity for people to speak and be heard, and for CA to listen and learn.

"Publishing the report in full is part of our commitment to transparency, and to be open with cricket fans about what we learn.

"It is also very important to understand that it will not seek to sanction or recriminate."