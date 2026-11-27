Pakistan women's captain Fatima Sana celebrates after taking a wicket during the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match against the Netherlands at Bristol County Ground in Bristol, England, on June 27, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its central contracts for eight women cricketers for the 2026-27 season, with national captain Fatima Sana and left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal securing places in Category A.

The contracts, which will remain effective until 30 June 2027, feature three categories, with two players in Category A, three in Category B and three in Category C.

Fatima and Sadia headline Category A, while wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu and batter Sidra Amin have been placed in Category B.

Meanwhile, experienced batter Ayesha Zafar has been included in Category C alongside opening batters Gull Feroza and Sadaf Shamas.

Notably, Categories D and E, which accounted for 12 of the 20 contracts awarded last year, have been scrapped altogether.

The abolition of Category E is particularly significant, as the PCB introduced it last year as an emerging category to recognise and encourage young and promising cricketers.

Eyman Fatima and Shawaal Zulfiqar, who were the only two players awarded Category E contracts last year, have both missed out on the latest list.

Several other prominent players have also been overlooked, including Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Rameen Shamim, Najiha Alvi, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz, Aroob Shah, Tuba Hasan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

Fatima Sana has been rewarded for her consistent contributions with both bat and ball across formats, having established herself as one of the key figures in Pakistan's women's team.

The all-rounder recently made history by becoming the first Pakistani woman cricketer to feature in both England's The Hundred and Australia's Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), further enhancing her reputation on the international stage.

Meanwhile, Sadia Iqbal has retained her position among Pakistan's leading performers through her consistent displays with the ball. The left-arm spinner has previously reached the top of the ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings, underlining her credentials as one of the leading bowlers in the shortest format.

Category B features three experienced campaigners — Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu and Sidra Amin — whose consistent performances and contributions across formats have earned them places in the second tier of the central contracts.

Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza and Sadaf Shamas have been placed in Category C in recognition of their recent performances at domestic and international levels. Their inclusion also reflects the team's future requirements and the PCB's focus on strengthening its talent pool.

According to the PCB, the players' categorisation was determined following an assessment of their recent performances, current form and fitness levels.

The board has also emphasised the importance of maintaining fitness standards throughout the contract period. Regular fitness assessments will be conducted, with all centrally contracted players required to meet the prescribed benchmarks.

Pakistan women's central contracts for 2026-27 season

Category A

Fatima Sana

Sadia Iqbal

Category B

Muneeba Ali Siddiqui

Nashra Sundhu

Sidra Amin

Category C