Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli ahead of the Grand Prix on November 26, 2026. — Reuters

Formula One champion Kimi Antonelli has admitted that becoming world champion affected his focus and contributed to a costly mistake at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver said he became "overconfident" after securing the title in Mexico last month, which reduced his concentration during the remaining races of the 2026 season.

Antonelli has failed to reach the podium in his last two races, despite showing strong pace. In Brazil, he spun out of the race lead while under pressure from Lando Norris, an error he believes would not have happened if the championship battle had still been open.

Antonelli ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix admitted that securing the title had reduced his focus and intensity, contributing to his mistake at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

"It’s really easy to drop a bit of intensity and a bit of focus as well," Antonelli said.

"The mistake that I did in the race probably wouldn't have happened if I was still fighting for the championship. But there I was overconfident, but as well I had a bit of a lack of focus in the moment."

The Italian added that he was learning to manage the different pressures that come with having already secured the title and hoped to end the season strongly.

Antonelli also finished fourth in Las Vegas after an energy-management issue left him without enough battery power on the straight. He said Mercedes had worked on making the system more reliable to prevent a repeat.

Mercedes drivers will look to finish the season on a positive note in the final two races.