Wasim Khan confirms Zimbabwe's limited-overs tour for November

Zimbabwe will arrive in Pakistan in mid-October to play three T20I and as many ODI matches, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Wasim Khan confirmed according to The News.

Wasim said that the Zimbabwean team is scheduled to arrive on October 20 in which they will spend two weeks in quarantine before proceeding to begin the series in the first week of November.

The chief said that the board is in works of preparing a biosecure environment for which guidance is also being sought by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as they have successfully begun their cricketing activities.

"Bio-secure environment is being prepared for the domestic season and international series and guidance is also being sought from the ECB," he said.



