Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaylen Brown (left) drives against Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Nov 23, 2026. — Reuters

Philadelphia 76ers forward Jaylen Brown will miss Friday's NBA Cup clash against the Indiana Pacers because of a left hamstring injury, while centre Joel Embiid remains doubtful.

Embiid has missed the team's last two games due to illness and has been listed as questionable for the meeting with Indiana.

Brown suffered discomfort during Wednesday's victory over the Miami Heat. After scoring his sixth point with a step-back jump shot late in the second quarter, he shook his head, grabbed his left hamstring and signalled to the bench that he needed to leave the court.

The injury first affected Brown during last week's win over the Brooklyn Nets, when he matched his season-best performance of 31 points.

He left that game early with a left hamstring strain and subsequently missed victories over the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks.

The forward returned for Monday's defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers, scoring 20 points. However, he admitted after the game that he was still experiencing "a little bit of soreness."

Brown has been an important player for Philadelphia this season, averaging 21.4 points, six rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Friday's meeting with the Pacers will be the 76ers' final game in the NBA Cup group stage.

Philadelphia can secure the Eastern Conference Group B title with a victory and reach the knockout rounds for the first time in the competition.

The team will be hoping to have Embiid available as it looks to secure its place in the next stage, although his participation will depend on his recovery from illness.