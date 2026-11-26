An undated photo of Anthony Joshua (left) in action against Daniel Dubois. — Reuters

Daniel Dubois' trainer Don Charles has said that he was among the candidates to coach Anthony Joshua for his all-British showdown with Tyson Fury.

The all-British fight between Joshua and Fury was officially announced in September by Saudi boxing chief Turki Al-Sheikh after a weeks-long saga over the venue.

Since the announcement, the bout has generated huge interest and has been billed as the biggest in British boxing history.

Both Fury and Joshua are former two-time heavyweight champions, but currently they are without belts, though the WBA title will be on the line when they fight.

Joshua had trained with Oleksandr Usyk’s camp for his wins against Jake Paul and Kristian Prenga, but in a surprise move, he returned to his former trainer Ben Davison before the Fury showdown.

A number of names were under consideration, and Charles claimed he was one of the contenders.

"My name was in the hat for this AJ campaign for Tyson Fury," Charles told Daily Mail.

"But I wasn't chosen; my name was in the hat. I'm not bitter...

"I worked with AJ on and off for a period of five years in the embryonic stage of his career.

"When my documentary comes out, all will be revealed."

Fury will fight Joshua on December 11 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Fury’s brother Roman has also been added to the undercard for the Joshua fight.

Roman Fury, who is Tyson’s half-brother, will fight Adam Kolarik, who has secured 10 wins in his 22 fights. They will compete in the opening bout of the night.