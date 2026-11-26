An undated photo of Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana. — Reuters

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has said that Wesley Fofana has apologised for a controversial YouTube interview.

Fofana has been under scrutiny for remarks in an interview on YouTube with Zach Nani, in which he appeared to joke about his missed penalty in Chelsea’s Carabao Cup shootout defeat to Liverpool.

Fofana did not have permission to give the two-hour interview, which was aired after Chelsea’s humiliating 4-1 home loss to rivals Leeds on Saturday, but Alonso said the matter was now “closed”.

"It was unfortunate. He has apologised. He knows it was not right, the moment, it was not right, the content," Blues boss said while speaking before Friday's Premier League match at Nottingham Forest.

"We are here to take things seriously. He's said it will not be repeated. We don't want these kind of things and they won't be repeated."

Alonso declined to say whether the club had punished Fofana but said "we have addressed that with him."

Fofana’s remarks came amid criticism from fans of his performances this season, including his display in last weekend’s humiliating defeat at the hands of historic rivals Leeds.

However, interviewer Nani defended Fofana against the backlash, saying: "People can clearly see he wasn't happy. He admits he didn't play well and says he needs to improve."

The 25-year-old France defender has not delivered according to the expectation and also struggled due to fitness issues since completing a £70m move from Leicester City in August 2022.

He has played 81 games for the club in four years, and has appeared nine times under new manager Alonso this season.

Chelsea have been defensively vulnerable this season, conceding 20 goals in 11 Premier League matches.