Sri Lanka A's Sineth Jayawardena (right) and Lasith Croospulle bump fists during their ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship semi-final against India A at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 26, 2026. — ACC

DOHA: Sineth Jayawardena and Lasith Croospulle scored blistering centuries to lead Sri Lanka A to a thumping eight-wicket victory over India A in the first semi-final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2026 here at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Set to chase a daunting 318-run target in the high-stakes fixture, the Island nation comfortably knock the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets and 51 balls to spare, courtesy of a monumental opening partnership between centurions Jayawardena and Croopsulle.

Jayawardena dominated the match-defining stand, during which he brought up his century off just 62 deliveries in the 19th over. The left-handed opener, however, fell victim to Shahbaz Ahmed briefly after amassing the landmark and walked back after scoring a quickfire 105 off 70 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and a six.

Croopsulle was then involved in another important partnership for Sri Lanka A when he raised 91 runs for the second wicket with wicketkeeper batter Nishan Madushka before being dismissed by Harshit Rana in the 36th over.

He remained the top-scorer for Sri Lanka A with 116 off 107 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and two sixes.

Following Croopsulle's departure, captain Pavan Rathnayake joined Madushka in the middle, and the ensured retaining the momentum in Sri Lanka A's favour and ultimately led the side to a comprehensive victory in the 42nd over with an unbeaten 53-run partnership for the third wicket.

Madushka scored an unbeaten 58 off 56 deliveries with the help of five fours and one six, while captain Rathnayake smashed four boundaries, including three sixes on his way to 31 not out from 16 balls.

For India A, Shahbaz and Harshit could pick up a wicket apiece in the Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2026 semi-final.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, India A piled up a formidable total of 317/8 in their 50 overs on the back of half-centuries from opener Abhishek Sharma, captain Tilak Varma and all-rounder Shahbaz.

Abhishek remained the top-scorer for India A with a blistering 78 off 63 deliveries, followed by Shahbaz, who made an unbeaten 48-ball 54. Captain Varma, on the other hand, made a cautious 53 off 66 deliveries.

Besides them, 15-year-old opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (40) and No.8 Tanush Kotian (28) made notable contributions to India A's total.

For Sri Lanka A, Nipun Dhananjaya, Janith Liyanage and Ravindu Fernando bagged two wickets each, while Garuka Sanketh and Lahiru Samarakoon chipped in with one scalp apiece.

For the unversed, following their qualification into the Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2026 final, Sri Lanka will face either Bangladesh A or defending champions Pakistan Shaheens in the summit clash on Sunday.