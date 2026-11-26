Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his group stage match against Francis Tiafoe of the US at Palasport Olimpico in Turin on November 16, 2026. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz has revealed the secret behind his improved serve, which has become one of his biggest priorities after the US Open.

Alcaraz’s serve was in top form in Turin, he came through the round-robin stage without losing serve and allowed Ben Shelton and Alexander Zverev to break him just three times.

Shelton, who lost to the Spaniard in the semi-final of 2026 ATP Finals, admitted that Alcaraz outperformed him in the deciding set using the quality of his serve.

Alcaraz revealed how precision and smarter shot placement have shaped his recent technical adjustments.

“Whoever hits closer to the lines is the one who wins. The tighter you hit your shots, the better your chances of gaining an attacking position or even winning the point,” Alcaraz said.

“I don’t usually look at statistics during practice, but I do check them after matches because they are important for the next round. We know how crucial the serve is; it’s an area we have focused on and emphasized heavily.

“Since the US Open, I have put more effort into my serve than ever before. Precision was key, so we worked on that - especially since I’m not very tall and can’t serve the same way other players do.”

Carlos Alcaraz, 23, missed nearly five months this season due to a wrist injury, and claimed titles at the Japan Open, Vienna Open, Paris Masters and the ATP Finals.

The world number three is dealing with the physical problems that affected him in Turin last week.

"Still recovering, still doing some exercises to make things stronger so that I don't have any pain or any problems in the next few days," Carlos said.