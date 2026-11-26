Pakistan players celebrate during their Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match against USA at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh on November 21, 2026. — Asian Hockey Federation

IPOH: The Pakistan men's hockey team fell agonisingly short of qualifying for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2026 final after playing out a 5-5 draw against host nation Malaysia here at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium on Thursday.

The Green Shirts had an unwanted start to the must-win fixture as Malaysia pulled ahead in just the third minute through Abu Kamal Azrai, who netted a sensational field goal.

Pakistan eventually neutralised in the 13th minute through Nadeem Ahmad and concluded the opening quarter with a 2-1 lead as Nadeem struck again two minutes later.

The home side neutralised Pakistan's slender advantage in the second quarter through Marhan Jalil and the two teams went into the break inseparable at 2-2.

Pakistan once again pulled ahead when former captain Muhammad Ammad Butt netted in the second minute of the penultimate quarter, while Hannan Shahid doubled their advantage in the 48th minute.

But Faizal Saari staged Malaysia's astounding comeback in the final quarter as he struck twice in the 50th minute to neutralise Pakistan's lead, which Sufyan Khan, however, restored seven minutes later by successfully converting a penalty corner.

Saari, however, snatched the high-reward victory from the jaws of Pakistan as he netted the equaliser the following minutes.

With the scoreboard reading 5-5, both teams made multiple attempts to net the tie-breaker but could not, and they eventually settled for a draw, which benefitted the home side as they narrowly sealed the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2026 final berth on the virtue of a better goal difference of positive nine.

Notably, the stalemate meant both Pakistan and Malaysia concluded the league stage with 10 points, but the host nation finished second due to a superior goal difference of nine compared to Pakistan's six.

Consequently, Malaysia will now face Australia in the final of the six-team tournament at the same venue on Saturday, while Pakistan will lock horns with Korea for the third-fourth place playoff earlier that day.