Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury face off during the press conference during the press conference at British Airways ARC in London on September 30, 2026. — Reuters

Tyson Fury’s brother Roman has been added to the undercard for the Anthony Joshua fight.

Roman Fury, who is Tyson’s half-brother, will fight Adam Kolarik, who has secured 10 wins in his 22 fights. They will compete in the opening bout of the night. Meanwhile, former world champion Joe Cordina, who was previously linked to a fight with Manny Pacquiao, will take on Mauricio Lara instead.

The Mexican is a familiar name to British boxing fans, having previously faced Josh Warrington and Leigh Wood. Cordina will also be joined by fellow Britons Lerrone Richards and Mike Tallon, while rising star Odel Kamara will also be in action.

The main card will comprise four bouts, headlined by Fury vs Joshua and supported by Deontay Wilder’s clash with Martin Bakole.

Promoter Eddie Hearn previously criticised the main card, saying: "I think the undercard for Joshua v Fury is a disgrace. It is. I don’t give a [expletive deleted] mate; I don’t give a [expletive deleted]. I'm going to tell you how it is, and haven’t I made a living out of that?

“The truth is, about the undercard, I don’t have any fighters for the televised undercard outside of Joe Cordina who I could honestly put forward and say ‘a great addition’. I don’t care where those fighters come from. You cannot have the biggest fight in British boxing history and not have one British fighter on the televised main undercard.”

Meanwhile, Fury also hit out at his old rival Wilder, saying he should no longer be fighting. "It’s silly, really, on Deontay’s part,” Fury told FightHype.

"He shouldn’t be in the ring; he should be nowhere near a ring. It is a dying shame that this man has to continue to fight after he is shot to bits.”

Joshua's huge showdown with Fury will be the main attraction on December 11 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.