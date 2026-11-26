Pakistan's Rana Irfan in action during his IBSF World Cup of Snooker match at the Active Oman Sports and Entertainment Hub in Muscat on November 25, 2026. — IBSF

KARACHI: Pakistan's Rana Irfan clinched the World Cup of Snooker title on Thursday, defeating compatriot and former world champion Muhammad Asif 5-0 in a one-sided final in Muscat, Oman.

Irfan produced a commanding performance in the title decider at the Active Oman Sports and Entertainment Hub, winning five consecutive frames without allowing his experienced opponent to register a single frame.

He opened the final with a 96-46 victory, compiling a break of 56, before winning the second frame 67-48 to double his advantage.

Irfan further strengthened his grip on the contest by taking the third frame 64-1 before producing a break of 68 to win the fourth frame 91-12.

He sealed the title with a 69-6 victory in the fifth frame, completing a comprehensive whitewash of the former world champion.

The tournament witnessed a dominant performance by Pakistani cueists, with all four participating players - Muhammad Asif, Rana Irfan, Asjad Iqbal and Mubashir Raza - reaching the quarter-finals.

Three Pakistani players advanced to the semi-finals, while Irfan and Asif set up an all-Pakistan title clash.

Final result:

Rana Irfan (Pakistan) beat Muhammad Asif (Pakistan) 5-0 (96-46, 67-48, 64-1, 91-12, 69-6).