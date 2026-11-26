FATA captain Shaheen Shah Afridi poses for a picture after the first day of their fifth-round QeAT Gold match against Faisalabad at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 26, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi's seven-wicket haul gave FATA a slender lead over Faisalabad on the opening day of their fifth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) Gold 2026-27 match here at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Shaheen's decision to field first after winning the toss paid dividends as Faisalabad's batting unit was bundled out for a modest 156 in 32.2 overs despite all-rounder Faheem Ashraf's gutsy half-century.

Faheem waged a lone battle with the bat for Faisalabad and remained their top-scorer with 71 off 79 deliveries, laced with 11 fours and a six. Besides him, captain Muhammad Irfan Khan (27), middle-order batter Atiq-ur-Rehman (17) and opener Faham-ul-Haq (11) could amass double figures.

Shaheen spearheaded FATA's bowling charge with sensational bowling figures of 7/43 in 12.2 overs, while Mohammad Tahir chipped in with three scalps.

In turn, FATA could secure a slender 20-run lead as they could accumulate 176 despite Mohammad Farooq's half-century before being bowled out in 34.4 overs.

The opener remained the top-scorer for FATA with a blistering 90 off just 68 deliveries, followed by skipper Shaheen, who made a 21-ball 34 down the order. Khushdil Shah (15), Salman Khan Jnr (14) and Usman Khan (11) were the others to breach double figures.

Faheem also led Faisalabad's bowling charge in the first innings as he picked up four wickets for just 27 runs in his 5.4 overs, followed by Saifullah Khan with three, while Asad Raza bagged two.

With a 20-run deficit to counter, Faisalabad could only reach 11/0 in four overs before stumps were drawn at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium here.

Openers Faham-ul-Haq and Malik Abdul Rafay, unbeaten on five and six, respectively, will resume their second innings on the subsequent day as they still trail FATA by nine runs with all 10 wickets intact.

In another fifth-round QeAT Gold match, Abrar Ahmed's five-wicket haul, followed by unbeaten half-centuries from openers Abdullah Fazal and Mohammad Taha on the opening day, put defending champions Karachi Blues in a commanding position over Lahore Whites at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad.

Karachi Blues captain Saud Shakeel's decision to field first proved beneficial as the defending champions bowled out Lahore Whites for a below-par 123 in 35.4 overs.

Middle-order batter Tayyab Tahir remained the top-scorer for Lahore Whites with a cautious 38 off 68 deliveries, while Noman Latif made a 41-ball 26. The duo also shared a 63-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Abrar was the pick of the bowlers for Karachi Blues as he took five wickets for just 21 runs in his 7.4 overs, followed by Mir Hamza with four, while Mohammad Raza chipped in with one scalp.

In turn, Karachi Blues had secured a nine-run lead over Lahore Whites by the end of the opening day as they reached 132/0 in 33 overs, courtesy of unbeaten half-centuries from both openers.

Abdullah remained the top-scorer for the holders with an unbeaten 63 off 101 deliveries, while Taha has made a 97-ball 55.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Niaz Khan's four-wicket haul, followed by half-centuries from Israrullah and Nabi Gul, put Peshawar Blues into a handy 45-run lead over Multan on the opening day of their fifth-round QeAT Gold match.

Put into bat first, Multan could only accumulate 108 runs before being bowled out in 30.5 overs. Opener Sameer Minhas remained their top-scorer with a 31-ball 27, followed by captain Sharoon Siraj with 26 off 28 deliveries.

Besides them, Imran Rafiq (16), Ali Usman and Muhammad Ismail, both 10, could amass double figures against the ruthless Peshawar Blues' bowling lineup, led by Niaz, who picked up four wickets for just 16 runs in his 7.5 overs.

Niaz was amply supported by Mohammad Adnan and Mohammad Amir Khan, who bagged three wickets each.

In response to Multan's 108 all out, Peshawar Blues had reached 153/2 in 38.1 overs before the culmination of the opening day's play.

Peshawar Blues, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as Hasan Hafeez dismissed their opener Sahibzada Farhan (25) early with just 48 runs on the board.

Following the early setback, Nabi joined Israrullah in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to put Peshawar Blues into the lead as they raised a crucial 76-run partnership for the second wicket, which culminated with the latter's dismissal off Mohammad Shan.

Israrullah remained the top-scorer for Peshawar Blues in the first innings as he made 59 off 84 deliveries with the help of six fours and a six.

Nabi, meanwhile, stood his ground firmly and raised 29 runs during the unbeaten third-wicket partnership with all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed, ensuring a dominant finish to the opening day.

Top-order Nabi remained unbeaten on 51, while Iftikhar had made 16 not out. The duo will resume Peshawar Blues' response on the subsequent day.

For Multan, Shan and Hasan have thus far been able to pick up a wicket apiece.

At the National Cricket Ground in Islamabad, home side Islamabad made a flamboyant start to their fifth-round QeAT Gold fixture against Sialkot Blues as they finished the opening day at 277/7 in 79 overs.

Leading the way for Islamabad was Raja Hamza Waheed, who top-scored with a brisk 73 off 77 deliveries with the help of 14 fours. His efforts were backed by the middle-order duo of Sudais Ulfat and Sarmad Bhatti, who contributed with 43 and 31, respectively.

Later, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Asfandyar took the reins of Islamabad's innings from 196/7 and led the home side into a commanding position by raising an unbeaten 81-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

Wasim Jr and Asfandyar, unbeaten on 46 and 37, respectively, will resume Islamabad's first innings on the second day.

Shoaib Akhtar Jnr has been the standout bowler for Sialkot Blues, having picked up two wickets for 77 runs in his 22 overs, while Hasan Ali, Hamza Nazar and Shahzaib Bhatti have claimed one apiece.