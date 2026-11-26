An undated photo of American boxer Deontay Wilder. — Reuters

Deontay Wilder’s former coach Malik Scott has predicted the heavyweight’s upcoming fight with Martin Bakole and also discussed a collapsed bout with Jai Opetaia.

Bakole was confirmed as Wilder’s replacement opponent for the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua undercard after his original opponent, Opetaia, pulled out of the contest with an injured hand.

The Congolese boxer was initially scheduled to face Nigeria's Solomon Adebayo on the undercard.

Organisers scrambled to approach Derek Chisora, Richard Riakporhe and Jarrell Miller to find the right replacement.

According to talkSPORT, Chisora was the first choice, but he demanded too much money, resulting in Bakole getting the call.

Bakole, with a record of 21-2-1, will fight after a lengthy break of 19 months.

The 33-year-old’s notable performance in the heavyweight division was against American Jared Anderson in August 2024.

However, he has failed to build upon that momentum and suffered a knockout defeat to Joseph Parker in February last year on two days' notice; then he boxed to a draw with Efe Ajagba three months later.

Meanwhile, Deontay Wilder defeated Chisora at The O2 Arena fight.

Comparing Opetaia and Bakole, the latter of whom is a natural heavyweight, Scott told The Independent: “Two totally different styles, two totally different sizes, two totally different speeds.

“It’s just a totally different fight, but I think a fight like this is probably even more of a barnburner, because Bakole is bigger.

“Bakole is not going to rely on foot-moving agility like Opetaia would; he’s gonna be more right there, and whatever it is Deontay has to give him, he’s gonna be there to accept or not.”

Scott, a former heavyweight himself, started to coach Wilder in 2021, and their first assignment together was America’s trilogy bout with Fury.

The “Gypsy King” secured a late stoppage victory over Wilder, adding to his 2020 win over the American following their controversial 2018 draw.

Under Scott, Wilder’s record was 1-3; the former world champion made a comeback from the final Fury fight by knocking Robert Helenius out in one round. However, consecutive defeats to Joseph Parker on points and Zhilei Zhang by stoppage brought Wilder’s partnership with Scott to an end.

Wilder, 41, has since collected two wins, stopping Tyrrell Anthony Herndon and outpointing Derek Chisora.

Although Wilder’s bouts with Fury have become memorable chapters in boxing history, fans have long been denied a highly anticipated showdown between him and Joshua.

“My opinion still stands as it did five years ago, 10 years ago, however long this fight’s supposed to have been happening,” Scott said. “I would pick Deontay by stoppage, by knockout.

“And that’s a very understandable opinion; that line is very long of people that believe that. Neither one of them, to me, are extremely young guys anymore. They both have vulnerabilities, they both have loopholes in their game, but that power never leaves.

“We’ve seen AJ – not just in the past, but recently in his last fight – get up off the floor with, in my opinion, someone that doesn’t punch as hard as Deontay. So, I would go with Deontay by knockout.”

Wilder vs Bakole is scheduled for December 11 in Cardiff.