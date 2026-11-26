Islamabad United's Mark Chapman watches the ball after playing a shot during their PSL 11 match against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 12, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Three-time champions Islamabad United on Thursday announced retaining New Zealand batter Mark Chapman for the highly-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 12, scheduled to be played from March 18 to May 2 next year.

The franchise made the announcement through its official social media handles by sharing a compilation video of the left-handed batter's stint with the former champions, whom he represented in the previous edition.

The United further shared that Chapman was retained at a price of Rs70 million and will be available for the entirety of the tournament, which will see Peshawar Zalmi defend the title they won by defeating Hyderabad Kingsmen in the final last year.

Chapman, who was roped in by the United in the inaugural players auction last year for Rs70 million, played a pivotal role in leading the three-time champions to the qualifiers as he accumulated 245 runs in 11 innings at a hefty average of 49.00 and a strike rate of over 170.

The New Zealand all-rounder has featured in two PSL seasons thus far, with his maiden appearance coming for 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators in the 2025 edition, during which he could only play six matches and scored 52 runs at 17.33.

Overall, Mark Chapman boasts valuable experience of playing T20 cricket, having played 250 matches, in which he piled up 4923 runs at a decent average of 26.90 and a strike rate of 138.44. He has also scored two centuries and 28 fifties in the format.

Earlier this week, Islamabad United acquired the services of another New Zealander, Mark Henry, for Rs70.7 million as their direct signing for the upcoming PSL 12.

The right-arm pacer brings considerable international experience, having represented New Zealand in 35 Tests, 96 ODIs and 45 T20Is, claiming a combined 383 wickets across the three formats.

Henry has also established himself as an experienced campaigner in franchise cricket, having featured in several prominent T20 competitions, including The Hundred, the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Vitality Blast and Major League Cricket (MLC).

The 34-year-old has played 199 T20 matches throughout his career, claiming 231 wickets, underlining his credentials as a valuable addition to Islamabad United's pace attack.