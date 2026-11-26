Pakistan's Abdul Samad plays a shot during the third ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on March 15, 2026. — AFP

DOHA: Pakistan Shaheens captain Abdul Samad has stressed the importance of delivering an improved all-round performance as the defending champions prepare to face Bangladesh ‘A’ in the second semi-final of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars on Friday.

Speaking to PCB Digital ahead of the knockout fixture, Samad expressed satisfaction with his team's unbeaten run in the group stage but acknowledged that there were areas requiring improvement before the semi-final.

Pakistan Shaheens secured victories in all three of their Group B matches, displaying impressive performances across batting, bowling and fielding. However, their captain believes the team must address its shortcomings to maintain momentum in the knockout stage.

“We have won all three group-stage matches and performed well in all three departments. However, there are a few areas we need to improve ahead of the knockout stage,” Samad said.

The Pakistan Shaheens skipper also highlighted the importance of batting through the full 50 overs, expressing confidence in his bowling attack's ability to defend a competitive total.

“As a batting unit, our aim will be to bat for 50 overs and post a competitive total, as we have a strong bowling attack capable of defending it,” he added.

Samad further revealed that the players had completed a productive training session ahead of the crucial encounter, with the team focused on correcting the mistakes made during the group stage.

“The players had a very good training session today ahead of the semi-final. We will look to address the mistakes made in the group stage and put up a good contest in the semi-final,” he said.

The defending champions will face Bangladesh ‘A’ on Friday, 27 November, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. The toss is scheduled for 2.30pm PST, with the first ball set to be bowled at 3pm PST.

Led by Samad, Pakistan Shaheens have enjoyed an impressive campaign, remaining unbeaten in Group B. They began their tournament with a commanding 61-run victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE), followed by a 48-run triumph against arch-rivals India ‘A’.

They completed their group-stage campaign with an emphatic 96-run win over Nepal, securing three victories from as many matches.

On the batting front, Maaz Sadaqat has emerged as Pakistan Shaheens' leading run-scorer, accumulating 125 runs in three matches, including two half-centuries.

All-rounder Hasan Nawaz occupies second place on the team's batting charts with 114 runs from three matches, including a half-century. He also produced an impressive all-round display against India ‘A’, earning the Player of the Match award.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Sufyan Moqim leads the team's bowling charts with seven wickets in three matches. Right-arm fast bowler Ali Raza follows closely with six wickets from just two appearances.

With an unbeaten group-stage record behind them, Pakistan Shaheens will now aim to overcome Bangladesh ‘A’ and secure a place in the final as they look to successfully defend their title.

Pakistan Shaheens' 15-member squad

Abdul Samad (captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousuf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim.