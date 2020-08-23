Pak vs Eng: Team management, players disapprove Wasim Akram's criticism

Pace legend Wasim Akram. Photo: File

Pace legend Wasim Akram has angered the Pakistan team management for his critique of the national cricket team's performance in the ongoing Test series against England, Cricket Pakistan has reported citing sources within the tea.

Akram had earlier criticised Test skipper Azhar Ali along with the team after the guests surrendered the first Test.

He said that the team missed crucial opportunities to dominate the hosts and in turn questioned Azhar's captaincy.

The comments were not well received as team management and players have reportedly turned to PCB officials with their grievances.

Akram, who is also part of the board's Cricket Committee, will be spoken to by the board, the report adds.

It is pertinent to mention that the PCB's cricket committee will be submitting a report after the conclusion of the England tour.

