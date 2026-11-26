Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball (left) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Bennett Stirtz (14) during the second half of a NBA Cup game at Paycom Center on Nov 25, 2026. — Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY: Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball suffered a left ankle injury during his side's 113-106 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder here at Paycom Center on Wednesday.

Ball was forced off the court with 2 minutes and 29 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter after landing on the foot of Thunder centre Isaiah Hartenstein.

The 27-year-old received brief treatment on the bench before limping to the locker room as Minnesota held a one-point lead.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch had no immediate update on the seriousness of the injury.

"It looked pretty bad, but I'm not sure," Finch said after the game.

Ball finished with 19 points and eight assists but did not speak to reporters after the match. He was later seen laughing and joking with his teammates in the locker room while icing his feet and ankles.

Ball joined Minnesota in an off-season trade from the Charlotte Hornets and has played an important role in the team's strong start to the season.

The Timberwolves improved to 14-5 with the victory and are tied for third place in the Western Conference standings.

They have also managed to maintain their form despite missing All-Star guard Anthony Edwards, who has been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery after the opening week of the season.

Ayo Dosunmu played an important role in closing out the game, scoring 16 points and providing four assists. He also scored a layup and a three-pointer in the two possessions immediately after Ball's injury.

Jaden McDaniels led Minnesota with 32 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.