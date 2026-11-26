The collage of photos features South African fast bowlers Gerald Coetzee (left) and Kwena Maphaka. — AFP

CAPE TOWN: South Africa have suffered a double injury blow ahead of their upcoming home white-ball series against Bangladesh, with fast bowlers Gerald Coetzee and Kwena Maphaka ruled out of the assignments.

The injuries have prompted changes to both squads, with uncapped pacers Tiaan van Vuuren and JJ Basson receiving maiden international call-ups. Meanwhile, Eathan Bosch has also been added to the T20 International (T20I) squad.

Coetzee, who was named in both the ODI and T20I squads, sustained an adductor muscle injury while representing the Lions in their CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 fixture against North West in Potchefstroom. The match concluded on November 22.

The right-arm pacer made a valuable contribution with the bat, scoring 57 off 47 deliveries in the first innings before returning figures of 2/18 from 15 overs. However, he did not bowl in North West's second innings after the opposition were asked to follow on.

Meanwhile, Maphaka has been withdrawn from the T20I squad after experiencing a setback in his recovery from a right hamstring injury during training.

"Maphaka suffered a setback in his recovery from a right hamstring injury during training and, as a precautionary measure, has been withdrawn," Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement on Thursday.

The young fast bowler was also named in South Africa A's squad for the upcoming one-day series against England Lions, which is scheduled to begin on December 1.

Knights left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder van Vuuren has earned his maiden ODI call-up following consistent performances in domestic cricket. The 26-year-old has featured in 26 List A matches, averaging 25.57.

Basson, meanwhile, has received his maiden T20I call-up despite having played only six matches in the format. The 18-year-old Lions batter also bowls left-arm medium pace and has claimed five wickets at an economy rate of 7.08.

Bosch, unlike the two uncapped players, has previous international experience, having represented South Africa in three ODIs and four T20Is. His most recent T20I appearance came in September this year.

Elsewhere, South Africa have also made changes to their A squad, with Dolphins fast bowlers Bayanda Majola and Okuhle Cele brought in as replacements for Maphaka.

Updated South Africa's ODI squad

Keshav Maharaj (C), Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tiaan van Vuuren, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Nqobani Mokoena, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Sinethemba Qeshile and Tristan Stubbs.

Updated South Africa's T20I squad

Bjorn Fortuin (c), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Connor Esterhuizen, Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Eathan Bosch, JJ Basson, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs and Prenelan Subrayen.

Series schedule: