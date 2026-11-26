Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam looks on during the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 20, 2026. — AFP

DUBAI: Test captain Babar Azam has backed the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) revamped central contracts system, expressing confidence that the changes will benefit the national team in the long run while providing younger cricketers with a clearer pathway to international cricket.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, conducted ahead of his debut in the International League T20 (ILT20), Babar welcomed his inclusion in the board’s highest contract category and praised its decision to introduce emerging players to the central contracts system.

The Pakistan batter also acknowledged the PCB’s efforts to restructure its contracting arrangements, describing the new approach as a positive development for the future of Pakistan cricket.

“It’s good for me. Thank you to the PCB for putting me in the highest category. I think they have a few players in the highest category because we are playing all three formats, so that’s why they picked us. They have a good system,” Babar said.

“Right now, they are changing a lot of things, and I think it’s good for young players. They are coming into contracts, and I think it’s good for Pakistan cricket,” he added.

The PCB recently introduced a format-based central contracts structure, replacing its previous grading system with five distinct categories.

The revised arrangement accommodates players contracted for Test and ODI cricket, Test specialists, ODI and T20I players, T20I specialists and those awarded development contracts.

Babar and Salman Ali Agha are the only two players included in the category covering both Test and ODI cricket. Interestingly, neither has been awarded a separate T20I contract under the new arrangement, although their categorisation does not restrict their eligibility for selection in other formats.

The PCB has also expanded its central contracts pool to 38 players, with particular emphasis on nurturing emerging talent.

As many as 19 cricketers have been placed in the development category, underlining the board’s commitment to strengthening the country's cricketing pipeline and preparing the next generation for international responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Babar's interview took place on the morning of his much-anticipated ILT20 debut for Desert Vipers, where he made an immediate impact with an impressive batting performance.

The right-handed batter struck 86 off just 51 deliveries against Sharjah Warriorz, hitting 13 fours and two sixes. His innings also saw him set a new tournament record for the most boundaries in a single innings.

He ended a 12-match wait for a six in the competition and was subsequently named Player of the Match as Desert Vipers registered a convincing six-wicket victory.

Babar was scheduled to feature again on November 25 against Dubai Capitals as he continued his campaign in the UAE-based franchise tournament.

His endorsement of the PCB's revamped central contracts system comes at a time when the board is seeking to reshape its player development structure, reward performances across formats and provide greater opportunities for emerging cricketers.

The new arrangement is expected to strengthen the pathway from domestic cricket to the national side, with the development category offering younger players an opportunity to progress within Pakistan's cricketing structure.