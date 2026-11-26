Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker pose during the press conference on January 13, 2025. — Reuters

WBO heavyweight world champion Daniel Dubois will defend his title against former champion Joseph Parker at Co-op Live in Manchester on 30th January 2027.

The two boxers were originally scheduled to meet in February 2025, but Dubois, who held the IBF title at the time, withdrew from the fight during fight week because of illness.

Parker will return to the ring after his provisional doping suspension was lifted in August. The New Zealand boxer has not fought since his last bout against Fabio Wardley in October 2025, when he suffered a defeat.

Promoter Frank Warren believes the heavyweight contest will provide an exciting start to 2027.

"This heavyweight showdown will deliver a blockbuster beginning to 2027," Warren said.

"It's a fight everyone wanted to see, and I'm thrilled we can now make it happen. Daniel is entering his prime and, when he is on his game, it is hard to picture anybody beating him.

"But Joseph has long promised to become world champion again, and now he gets his chance."

Dubois became a two-time world champion after defeating Wardley in October. He also recorded an impressive knockout victory over Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in 2024.

Meanwhile, Parker won the WBO heavyweight title in 2016 but lost it after suffering his first professional defeat against Joshua in 2018.

Since then, he has secured notable victories over Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang, Martin Bakole and Derek Chisora, whom he has beaten twice.

It is pertinent to mention that the upcoming contest will give Parker another opportunity to become a world champion.