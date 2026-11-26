Barcelona's Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring their first goal with Gabriel Jesus and Frenkie de Jong against Sabah in the Champions League on November 25, 2026. — Reuters

BARCELONA: Anthony Gordon scored twice as Barcelona cruised to a 4-1 victory over Sabah in the Champions League here at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, boosting their hopes of securing a top-eight finish in the league phase.

Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus also scored for the Spanish champions, who claimed their fourth win in five European matches.

Barcelona travelled to Azerbaijan without teenage forward Lamine Yamal, while coach Hansi Flick also rested Raphinha. Jesus was handed a rare starting opportunity following his summer move from Arsenal.

Sabah started brightly and threatened Barcelona's defence, with Khayal Aliyev forcing an early save from Joan Garcia. Ivan Lepinjica also came close to scoring but his effort struck the crossbar.

Gordon opened the scoring in the 31st minute after Sabah goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov failed to hold Adeyemi's cross.

The England international doubled Barcelona's advantage six minutes after the break, finishing the rebound after Jesus' effort was saved.

Adeyemi added a third shortly afterwards before Jesus scored Barcelona's fourth from close range following another rebound.

Sabah, who were making their Champions League debut, pulled one goal back through Joy-Lance Mickels, who finished Christian Nwachukwu's cross.

Gordon had another effort ruled out for offside, while Adeyemi later struck the crossbar as Barcelona continued to create chances.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick praised his side's second-half performance, highlighting their control, intensity and important victory despite a challenging away fixture.

"Especially in the second half, we controlled the game, scored these goals, the intensity was good," Flick said.

"Three points here is important. These games are never easy."