The collage of photos features Desert Vipers batter Babar Azam (left) and fast bowler Hunain Shah. - X/@TheDesertVipers

DUBAI: Desert Vipers head coach James Foster has expressed confidence in his team's batting depth, insisting that Pakistan star Babar Azam does not carry any additional pressure to deliver, even when the side find themselves in challenging run chases.

Foster emphasised that the Vipers possess a well-balanced batting line-up, with several impactful players capable of taking responsibility at different stages of a match.

He was particularly pleased with Babar's recent contribution, highlighting the batter's fluent strokeplay and aggressive approach in the previous fixture.

The former England wicketkeeper also observed that Babar appears to be enjoying his cricket with the franchise, an encouraging sign for the Vipers as they look to maintain their momentum in the tournament.

“We have a very good batting line-up. We bat very deep and have impactful players throughout the order. Babar had a great game for us in the previous match. He was very fluent and aggressive, and it looks like he is having a lot of fun playing for us,” Foster said.

“There is no extra pressure on Babar. As I said, we have a very, very good batting line-up,” he added.

Foster's remarks reflect the franchise's confidence in its overall batting resources rather than relying exclusively on the former Pakistan captain to guide the team through difficult situations.

With experienced batters and impactful options throughout the order, the Vipers believe they have sufficient depth to handle pressure during crucial stages of their campaign.

Meanwhile, Foster also showered praise on Pakistan fast bowler Hunain Shah, describing him as an exciting young prospect and expressing his delight at having the pacer join the squad.

The Vipers head coach highlighted Hunain's impressive performances, particularly during his recent stint in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and believes the youngster has shown encouraging signs of development.

“What an exciting young prospect. He has been doing exceptionally well, particularly recently in the CPL. We are absolutely delighted that he has joined us,” Foster said.

Foster also explained why Hunain was not utilised during the match, pointing to the team's execution in the death overs. He felt the Vipers could have made better use of deliveries with reduced pace to restrict the opposition during the closing stages of the innings.

“He wasn't utilised today. I think the key factor in the death overs was taking the pace off the ball. Sadly, I don't think we quite got that right,” he said.

Despite not being given an opportunity to bowl, Hunain's arrival and immediate availability earned appreciation from the head coach. Foster revealed that the fast bowler had travelled on the morning of the match but still made himself available for selection, demonstrating his commitment to the team.

The coach also spoke positively about his first interaction with the young pacer, praising his personality and expressing admiration for his family.

“He was good. He was on a flight this morning, so hats off to him for coming straight in and playing. I've only really had the opportunity to get to know him today, but what a lovely young man and a wonderful family,” Foster concluded.