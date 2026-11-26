Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring their second goal with Lisandro Martinez on November 25, 2026. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Mauricio Pochettino is still waiting for his first win as Manchester United manager after his side were held to a dramatic 2-2 draw by Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League here at Jose Alvalade Stadium on Wednesday.

Bruno Fernandes scored twice against his former club, but goalkeeper Senne Lammens made costly mistakes as Sporting fought back to earn a point.

United fell behind after giving away two first-half penalties. Lammens saved Luis Suarez's first attempt, but the Sporting striker converted the second after the Belgian goalkeeper brought down Maxi Araujo.

Fernandes levelled the score from the penalty spot early in the second half before putting United ahead with a long-range effort that took an unexpected bounce off the pitch and went over the goalkeeper.

However, Suarez equalised with an acrobatic finish after Lammens failed to collect a cross.

United captain Fernandes admitted his side should have done more to protect their lead.

"In the second half when we get to two goals we should have pushed more and it was the other way around -- we sat (back) a little bit," Fernandes said.

"We were a little afraid of the moment, also, probably, (that) we would end up conceding another goal."

United midfielder Youri Tielemans was sent off in stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card.

The draw comes after United suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat against Liverpool at the weekend, leaving them 19th in the Premier League.

United will now turn their attention to Saturday's home match against Brentford as they look to improve their league position.