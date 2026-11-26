Pakistan’s newly appointed bowling coach, Shaun Tait, arrives in Islamabad on October 6, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Three-time champions Lahore Qalandars have appointed former Australia fast bowler Shaun Tait as their head coach for the 12th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), strengthening their coaching set-up ahead of the upcoming season.

The three-time champions confirmed the appointment through franchise owner Sameen Rana, who welcomed the former Australian pacer to the Qalandars family and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the team in PSL 12.

Rana said Tait would take over the head coach's responsibilities for the forthcoming edition of the tournament, adding that his association with the franchise was not entirely new, as he had previously worked with Lahore Qalandars during the Global Super League in Guyana.

He further revealed that Tait's responsibilities would extend beyond the PSL, with the Australian also expected to work closely with the franchise's fast bowlers and contribute to their development.

Meanwhile, Tait expressed his excitement over the appointment, describing it as a special opportunity and an honour to be associated with Lahore Qalandars for the upcoming season.

The former Australia fast bowler highlighted his previous working relationship with the franchise during the Global Super League, saying that the experience had helped him develop a strong understanding of the team's management and working environment.

"We have a good understanding of each other, and both sides are familiar with each other's working styles," Tait said.

He also recalled working alongside Rana on franchise-related matters, adding that his previous association with Pakistan cricket had given him valuable experience of the country's cricketing environment.

Tait has previously worked with the Pakistan national team, where he served as bowling coach and had the opportunity to work closely with Pakistan's premier fast bowlers, including Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The newly appointed head coach said his experience of working in Pakistan had given him a sound understanding of the country's playing conditions and local players, which he believes will be beneficial in his new role.

He added that he had followed Lahore Qalandars' journey over the years and had consistently heard positive things about the franchise, making the opportunity to become their head coach even more special.

Tait's appointment marks an important development in Lahore Qalandars' preparations for PSL 12, as the franchise looks to build on its previous successes and strengthen its coaching structure ahead of the tournament.

Recently, the three-time PSL champions confirmed their direct signing for the upcoming season by securing Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis for PKR 6.38 crore.

The 12th edition of the PSL is scheduled to take place from March 18 to May 2, 2027, with eight franchises set to compete for the title.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the pre-season roadmap for PSL 12, outlining key dates and deadlines for franchises ahead of the player auction.

According to the schedule, all eight franchises must submit their player retention lists by January 13, 2027, with the player auction scheduled to take place on January 23.

The PCB's player-movement calendar also stipulated that franchises had until November 23, 2026, to finalise their direct signings. Each team is permitted to sign one marquee player directly, provided the player did not feature in either PSL 10 or PSL 11.

In another significant change to the player recruitment process, the PCB has confirmed that the Right to Match (RTM) option will not be available during the PSL 12 player auction.

Under the revised arrangement, franchises will not have the opportunity to match a rival team's successful bid to reclaim a player they had previously released, making the auction process particularly important for teams looking to assemble competitive squads for the upcoming season.