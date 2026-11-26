An undated picture of World number two Jannik Sinner. — Reuters

MELBOURNE: World number two Jannik Sinner has been ruled out of the Australian Open in January as he continues his recovery from right knee surgery.

The Italian, who won the season-opening Grand Slam in 2024 and 2025, underwent minor surgery at a clinic in Finland earlier this week after struggling with a knee problem.

Sinner has not played since winning Wimbledon for the second time in July, with his participation in Melbourne already in doubt.

Tennis Australia chief Andrew Abdo confirmed in a statement about Sinner's absence from Australian Open and wished him a speedy recovery.

"We've been in regular touch with Jannik's team and they've confirmed he won't be joining us for the AO in January following his recent surgery," Abdo said.

"Jannik loves competing here in Melbourne and is looking forward to returning for AO 2028.

"We wish him all the very best with his recovery and look forward to seeing him back on court soon."

Experts believe the 25-year-old could be sidelined for around three months, meaning he may return during the American hard-court swing at Indian Wells or the Miami Masters in February and March.

Before his injury, Sinner enjoyed an outstanding 2026 season, winning five Masters 1000 titles and Wimbledon. His 94 per cent win record was the best of his career.

"Over the past few months, together with my team we've tried everything to treat my injury without surgery," Sinner said on Tuesday.

"After some very encouraging progress early on, my knee unfortunately didn't respond as we had all hoped, that's why today I underwent a minor surgery to improve the condition of my iliotibial band."

World number three Carlos Alcaraz wished his rival a speedy recovery, saying: "Tennis misses him. I miss him."

The Australian Open begins on January 17th.