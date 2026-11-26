Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director of High Performance Aaqib Javed speaks on the PCB podcast, Straight Drive with Salman Butt, in Lahore on November 26, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director of High Performance Aaqib Javed has outlined the objectives behind the revamped central contracts system, emphasising the importance of financial security, fitness and domestic cricket in players' development.

Speaking on the PCB podcast, Straight Drive with Salman Butt, Javed said the central contracts were designed to provide players with financial support and allow them to concentrate on their performances on the field.

"The purpose of central contracts is to provide financial support to players and help them focus on their cricket. Past performances and future requirements have been taken into consideration while formulating the central contracts," Javed said.

He added that the PCB had been working to move away from the traditional central contracts system over the past two years, with the categories now structured according to cricket formats.

"We have been trying to bring changes to the traditional central contracts system for the past two years. The categories have been designed on the basis of cricket formats, and there is room to accommodate two more players in the central contracts," he added.

Javed also outlined Pakistan's long-term ambitions in Test cricket, revealing that preparations were under way to build a competitive side for the next ICC World Test Championship cycle.

"Our target is to make Pakistan one of the top three or four Test teams in the world. Considering the talent available in Pakistan, being ranked ninth is not where we deserve to be," he said.

To achieve that objective, the PCB has placed greater emphasis on first-class cricket, with players holding Test and ODI contracts required to feature in at least four first-class matches.

Javed said the match fees and financial incentives for Test specialists had also been increased, highlighting the importance of red-ball cricket in improving players' technical abilities.

"First-class cricket provides players with an opportunity to improve their technique. Haris Rauf has benefited considerably from playing first-class cricket," he noted.

Meanwhile, T20 specialists will be allowed to participate in three overseas leagues in addition to the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Javed revealed.

He further stressed that fitness would remain a non-negotiable requirement for players aspiring to secure central contracts.

"Fitness is the foremost requirement for earning a central contract. Fitness, participation in domestic cricket and consistent performances are the fundamental criteria for central contracts," Javed concluded.