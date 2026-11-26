Italy's Matteo Berrettini and Andrea Vavassori shake hands with South Korea's Soonwoon Kwon and Hyeon Chung after winning their match on November 25, 2026. — Reuters

BOLOGNA: Three-time reigning Davis Cup champions Italy booked their place in the semi-finals Wednesday as Matteo Berrettini and Andrea Vavassori won the decisive doubles rubber to clinch a 2-1 victory over South Korea.

Former world number five Lorenzo Musetti beat 787th-ranked Hong Seong-chan 6-0, 7-6 (7/5) in the opening rubber to put hosts Italy on the board in Bologna.

However, Kwon Soon-woo kept an unfancied Korean team alive in the tie with a surprise three-set win over world number seven Flavio Cobolli, Italy's top-ranked player in the absence of the injured Jannik Sinner.

Berrettini and Vavassori squeezed past Kwon and Chung Hyeon in a pair of tie-breaks to seal Italy's passage into the last four, saving four set points in the second set to prevail 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (13/11).

Italy go on to face the Czech Republic, who downed Canada 2-0 in the first quarter-final on Tuesday.

Germany and world number one Alexander Zverev take on Britain on Thursday before Carlos Alcaraz leads Spain against Austria.