Pakistan captain Babar Azam (right) and Ireland captain Paul Stirling pose ahead of the second T20I at Castle Avenue in Dublin on 12 May 2024. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the schedule for Ireland men’s cricket team’s maiden tour of Pakistan, featuring six white-ball matches in January.

Ireland will arrive in Lahore on 9 January ahead of their maiden tour of Pakistan, which will feature a series of six white-ball matches.

The visitors will begin their campaign with a three-match one-day series against Pakistan Shaheens, scheduled to be played from 13 to 17 January.

Following the series against the Shaheens, Ireland will take on Pakistan in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series from 20 to 24 January.

All six matches will be staged at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and will be played as day fixtures. The PCB is expected to announce the match timings in due course.

The tour will provide Ireland with an opportunity to gain valuable experience against Pakistan ahead of the international assignments scheduled for the upcoming season.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will enter the series on the back of their ODI tri-series triumph last month. Led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, the Green Shirts clinched the title in the tournament, which was staged in Rawalpindi and Lahore and also featured England and Sri Lanka.

Historically, Pakistan have enjoyed an advantage over Ireland in the 50-over format. The two sides have met seven times in ODIs, with Pakistan winning five matches, Ireland claiming one victory and one encounter ending in a draw.

Pakistan also hold the upper hand in T20 Internationals, leading Ireland 4-1 in their five completed meetings.

Series schedule

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pakistan Shaheens vs Ireland

January 13 – First One-Day Match

January 15 – Second One-Day Match

January 17 – Third One-Day Match

Pakistan vs Ireland