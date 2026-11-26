Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 21, 2026. — Reuters

DOHA: Max Verstappen will seek a fourth consecutive Qatar Grand Prix victory this weekend to consolidate his recent dominance as the Formula One season heads into a two-race finale in the Middle East, despite tensions in the region.

Four days and 12,875 kilometres of travel after last Sunday's showbiz extravaganza Las Vegas Grand Prix, won by Red Bull's four-time world champion, the 29-year-old Dutchman has an ideal opportunity to confirm he is favourite for a fifth title next year.

He has won four of his last six races to reach a career total of 75 victories and, in that recent run, rekindled a feud with Mercedes's George Russell that has added spice to the prospect of an otherwise lacklustre conclusion to the season.

Russell's team-mate Kimi Antonelli became the sport's youngest champion and Italy's first since 1953 in Mexico, on November 1, before the team took the constructors' title in Brazil a week later.

Verstappen's swagger has clearly irritated his British rival, who is trying to escape a nightmare campaign, and their public trading of insults has added a new human plotline in the pit lane alongside Ferrari's ongoing self-inflicted traumas.

'Focus on constructors' championship'

Charles Leclerc's collision with team-mate and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton brought a simmering personal rivalry back to boiling point, allowing 2025 champions McLaren to finish second and third in Nevada.

All of this infighting and discord ensured Verstappen and Red Bull a relatively smooth passage to victory from pole position in what he admitted was "a crazy race" of multiple changes of lead and overtakes.

"Doha is a very different track," said Verstappen. "It has complex corners, that suit a car that is strong in fast cornering, and lots of flowing sections.

"We have been consistent and the team has done an amazing job this season -- and our focus is to finish third in the constructors' championship."

He did not say so, but he also dearly wants to beat Hamilton and Russell to second in the drivers' title race behind Antonelli.

Another win would assure him of that and, no doubt, add further to Russell's anguish and Hamilton's dismay.

The season ends next week in Abu Dhabi where Verstappen has fond memories after five wins in six years. Only an unwanted escalation in the regional conflicts, which F1 has assured teams will be no threat, appears to be able to stop him.

Russell, who has accused Verstappen of bullying tactics, has been described in retaliation as a loser and below the Dutchman's level. Their verbal animosity could well reignite if they are close to tangling on track at the Lusail International Circuit.

Ferrari will want to avoid any further internal problems as they seek second place in the teams' championship ahead of Red Bull. They have a 49-point advantage with two races remaining.