An undated picture of Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. — Reuters

Aaron Rodgers was excused from the Pittsburgh Steelers' team facility on Wednesday "while he processes his benching," ESPN reported.

The veteran quarterback did not attend an 8 a.m. ET team meeting and was not expected at the noon practice, per the report.

The team announced Tuesday night that the four-time league MVP would be replaced by Mason Rudolph for Friday's game against the visiting Denver Broncos. Rodgers will be inactive for the game. Will Howard will back up Rudolph.

Rodgers, who turns 43 next week, previously announced that this would be the final season in his 22-year career. That means the future Pro Football Hall of Fame member might have taken his final snaps in Sunday's 19-16 loss at Philadelphia, although NFL Network reported that Pittsburgh has no immediate plans to release him.

Rodgers has one of the lowest completion percentages (60.9%) and one of the lowest passer ratings (86.6) of his career but has otherwise posted solid statistics for the Steelers (6-4). He has thrown for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns with six interceptions for a team still in playoff contention in the AFC, sitting in seventh place a game ahead of the New England Patriots.

A 10-time Pro Bowl selection, Rodgers ranks No. 5 in league history in passing yardage with 68,515 yards and third in passing touchdowns with 543.

Wednesday's ESPN report said the move to bench Rodgers was a coach's decision. First-year Steelers coach Mike McCarthy was Rodgers' coach with the Green Bay Packers from 2006-18, highlighted by their victory in Super Bowl XLV.

Rudolph, 31, has started 19 games over his seven NFL seasons, most of those coming in Pittsburgh. He has a career passer rating of 84.3 and a 9-9-1 record as a starting quarterback.