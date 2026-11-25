An undated photo of Tyson Fury (centre), brother Tommy (first from left) and father John. — Instagram/tommyfury

Tyson Fury has recalled the moment when he met his half-brothers Tommy and Roman for the first time.

Two-time heavyweight champion Fury has a whole host of siblings, including brothers Tommy and Roman, who are also pursuing careers in boxing.

Tommy, in particular, rose to fame through his influencer boxing bouts after appearing on Love Island alongside his partner, Molly-Mae Hague.

Tommy and Roman are ‘Gypsy King’s’ half-brothers on his father’s side, while Fury has four brothers on his mother’s side, including Shane.

In a documentary on his life released on Netflix, Fury said he didn’t discover either half-sibling until the age of 21.

His wife Paris first explained: “Everything was very happy and perfect but that was when cracks started.

“We were living near his dad’s place in Manchester and every day Tyson and his dad would go running.

“One day I was waiting for ages, he was gone for two hours, and he walked in, sat on the bed and he was just staring.

“I said, ‘What you doing?’, and he said, ‘You won’t believe where I’ve just been; my dad’s just shown me the two boys’.”

Fury then recalled how his father introduced his brothers to him, saying, "they are big fans of yours."

"My dad said, ‘Would you meet these lads of mine, because they’re big fans?,” Fury said.

“I thought he was on about someone he worked with or who he knew and I said yeah no problem.

“He said, ‘No they’re my lads, they’re your brothers, Tommy and Roman; they want to meet you; they’re big fans of yours’.

“He was like, ‘I’ve got another woman and by the way I’ve got a couple of kids as well’.”

It was a staggering secret revelation that left Fury reeling.