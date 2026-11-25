This collage of photos shows Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Jannik Sinner. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz said on Wednesday that he misses rival Jannik Sinner, who underwent knee surgery this week and is now recovering from the procedure.

Seven-times Grand Slam champion believes the Italian made the right decision to undergo knee surgery.

Sinner is expected to miss the Australian Open, extending an absence that has kept him away from the court since winning his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July.

"I'm going to say tennis misses him. I miss him. We haven't seen each other since April," Alcaraz told a news conference ahead of Spain's Davis Cup quarter-final against Austria on Thursday.

"The decision of making the surgery, I think his team made a good decision. He's young, has a lot of years ahead of him. I'm sure he's going to come back even stronger, even better.

"Can't wait to see him practising, stepping back on court. I wish him the best, a speedy recovery, and hopefully see him around on the tour and talk to him."

Jannik Sinner has recently said he had lost a considerable amount of weight following tonsil removal surgery and was in the process of rebuilding muscle.

Carlos Alcaraz, 23, also missed nearly five months this season due to a wrist injury, and claimed titles at the Japan Open, Vienna Open, Paris Masters and the ATP Finals on Sunday.

The world number three is dealing with the physical problems that affected him in Turin last week.

"Still recovering, still doing some exercises to make things stronger so that I don't have any pain or any problems in the next few days," he added.