This undated picture shows Pakistani cueist Mohammad Asif playing a shot. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan continued their impressive campaign at the World Cup Snooker in Oman on Wednesday, with Muhammad Asif, Rana Irfan and Asjad Iqbal securing three of the four semi-final berths in the men's singles competition.

The results guaranteed Pakistan at least one representative in the final, while the possibility of an all-Pakistan title clash remained alive.

Asif defeated England's Harvey Chandler 4-1 in his quarter-final at the Active Oman Sports and Entertainment Hub in Muscat.

The Pakistani cueist won the opening three frames to establish a commanding 3-0 lead before Chandler pulled one back with a break of 99. Asif, however, wrapped up the contest by winning the fifth frame.

Muhammad Asif won with frame scores of 95-0, 58-1, 71-57, 11-99 and 64-0.

In an all-Pakistan quarter-final, Rana Irfan overcame compatriot Mubashir Raza 4-1, winning four consecutive frames after losing the opener.

Mubashir took the opening frame with a break of 66, but Irfan responded strongly, producing a century break of 105 in the third frame and a break of 77 in the fifth to seal his place in the last four.

Irfan won with frame scores of 28-82, 70-24, 105-0, 76-1 and 77-0.

Meanwhile, Asjad Iqbal staged a remarkable comeback from two frames down to defeat Iran's Amir Sarkhosh 4-2.

Sarkhosh won the opening two frames, including a break of 77 in the second, before Asjad turned the contest around by winning four successive frames.

The Pakistani finished in commanding fashion, compiling breaks of 83 and 88 in the final two frames to secure his semi-final berth.

Asjad won with frame scores of 52-56, 4-90, 57-46, 68-54, 98-44 and 88-0.

All four Pakistani cueists had reached the quarter-finals of the competition, with Mubashir being the only one to miss out on a semi-final berth following his defeat to compatriot Irfan.

The semi-finals and final of the men's singles competition will be played on Thursday.