Javed Miandad apologises to PM Imran Khan for accusation, threats

Batting legend Javed Miandad has reportedly apologised to Prime Minister Imran Khan for recently accusing him of "destroying Pakistan cricket".

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Miandad had severely criticised the premier, questioning his choices for appointments within the Pakistan Cricket Board, especially of its CEO Wasim Khan.

Miandad, considered a trusted lieutenant of PM Imran in his cricket days, had turned against him in the video, accusing him of ignoring local faces and rewarding foreign ones.

At one point in the rather incoherent, rant, he had claimed that he "made Imran Khan the prime minister" and even threatened to enter politics and fully air his grievances.

However, the batting maestro apparently had a change of hearts as he issued an apology in an interview on a local morning show.

"If I have offended anyone, I apologise for my words, especially to the prime minister because I was angry about Pakistan’s performance in the first Test against England,” Miandad is quoted as saying.

“I have full respect for the prime minister and Pakistan cricket fans all over the world."

It is pertinent to mention here that Miandad's public apology comes a day after his nephew Faisal Iqbal was appointed the coach for first-class side representing Balochistan.

