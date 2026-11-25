Melbourne Renegades' Deandra Dottin looks on during their WBBL match against Brisbane Heat at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on November 25, 2026. — WBBL

MELBOURNE: Home side Melbourne Renegades' Deandra Dottin suffered a bizarre bowled dismissal off a "free ball" during their Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2026 match against Brisbane Heat here at the Junction Oval on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the 15th over of Renegades' run chase when Dottin walked in at No.6 with the scoreboard reading 97/4 while chasing a modest 138-run target.

Dottin, however, failed to reach the crease in time as per the WBBL Timed Out law, modified ahead of the 2021-22 season, which mandates the incoming batter to be ready to receive the ball "within 75 seconds" of the dismissal of the outgoing batter.

As per the recently modified law, if the batters fail to comply, they have to "stand to the side of the pitch (minimum of 5 metres from the line to the stumps on the legside) for the first delivery of their batting innings and allow the bowler to deliver the ball."

Consequently, Deandra Dottin stood near square leg as Heat's Sarah Glenn hit the unguarded stumps on her next delivery, and the all-rounder was deemed bowled for a duck.

Dottin's bizarre dismissal, however, did not hurt the Renegades further as the home side went on to chase down the 138-run target against Heat on the final delivery to secure their fourth victory in the eight-team WBBL 2026.

Renegades captain Sophie Molineux, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for her four-wicket haul, explained that the team was a "little bit late" to make the call for Dottin to pad up and walk out to bat, but termed the dismissal as a good learning for them and for every other WBBL side.

"It was something I had never seen before in cricket," Molineux said at the post-match presentation.

"Hats off to Glenny to execute that. Probably if we have our time again, I think we made the call a little bit late for Dee to pad up and get out there, but good learnings for us, probably good learnings for every other team watching on.

"I don't think we'll see another one for ten years."