Anthony Joshua (right) and Tyson Fury (left) face off as the Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, holds the belt during the press conference at British Airways ARC in London on September 30, 2026. — Reuters

Former world champion Barry McGuigan has made his prediction for the fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

The all-British fight between Joshua and Fury was officially announced in September by Saudi boxing chief Turki Al-Sheikh after a weeks-long saga over the venue.

Since the announcement, the bout has generated huge interest and has been billed as the biggest in British boxing history.

Both Fury and Joshua are former two-time heavyweight champions, but currently they are without belts, though the WBA title will be on the line when they fight.

Speaking to Sun Sport, McGuigan said he will back Joshua to have the beating of Fury.

“It’s an exciting fight; it’s something that everyone wants to see. My money is on Joshua; I think Joshua will win. Something tells me he’s got that edge. I think he has the power,” McGuigan said.

“Unlike Tyson, Tyson never was a great puncher; he would wear you down and stop you, but he was never a one-punch knockout artist, whereas Joshua is.

“Think of the Andy Ruiz scenario and the other fights that has had where he’s pulled it out the bag with his power. I just think he’s got the edge. He’s far more susceptible now than he used to be, but I think he just has the power.

“Something tells me he’s going to nail Fury and hurt him, then grind him down. Either a points win or a late stoppage.”

Tyson Fury will fight Anthony Joshua on December 11 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.