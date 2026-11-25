This collage of pictures shows Pakistani cueists Muhammad Asif (left) and Asjad Iqbal. — Reporter/File

KARACHI: Pakistan snooker players continued their impressive run at the ongoing International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) World Cup in Muscat, Oman, as all four cueists advanced into the quarter-finals of the men's individual event on Wednesday.

Muhammad Asif, Asjad Iqbal, Mubashir Raza and Rana Irfan all secured victories in their respective pre-quarter-final matches to book their places in the last eight.

Rana produced a dominant performance against India's Aditya Mehta, registering a comprehensive 4-0 victory. The Pakistani cueist also compiled a century break of 102 in the second frame.

Asif followed suit with an identical 4-0 triumph over Qatar's Mohanna Al Obaidly, while Mubashir defeated Sweden's Belan Sharif 4-0 to advance to the quarter-finals. Mubashir also showcased his scoring prowess, compiling a break of 96 in the opening frame.

Meanwhile, Asjad faced a comparatively tougher challenge against Iraq's Firas Kamil Shaba but eventually prevailed 4-1 to complete Pakistan's impressive showing in the pre-quarter-finals.

Earlier, on the second day of the event, the Pakistani cueists won seven of their eight matches to strengthen their positions in the tournament.

Asif registered identical 3-0 victories over Bangladesh's Nizamuddin Ahmed and India's Malkeet Singh to secure his place in the pre-quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Asjad also enjoyed a dominant day, defeating Sweden's Suleman Salam and Iran's Majid Gharahgozlou by identical 3-0 margins.

Mubashir, on the other hand, secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Mohamed Shehab before overcoming Eren Gurgoze 3-1 to advance directly to the pre-quarter-finals.

Irfan also made it through to the knockout stage despite suffering a defeat in one of his two fixtures. He began his campaign with a commanding 3-0 win over Bahrain's Khalil Yousuf but subsequently lost 3-0 to India's Aditya Mehta.