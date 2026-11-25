Pakistan contingent marches past at the 13th South Asian Games opening ceremony in Kathmandu on December 10, 2019. — AFP

KARACHI: The 14th South Asian Games, set to be staged by Pakistan, have been postponed once again, the host country's Olympic association confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), the 14th edition of the Games, which was slated to be held from April 4 to 11, underwent another postponement in the wake of the rescheduling of the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, which will now take place in Riyadh from March 28 to April 8, 2027.

The POA further shared that the South Asian Games' dates were being adjusted to ensure athletes could participate in both events, adding that all the Olympic associations of the region were currently holding consultations to determine the revised schedule for the multi-sport event.

Despite the latest postponement, the POA insisted that the preparations for the Games are underway as it remains in constant coordination with the organising committee and the Government of Pakistan to ensure the smooth staging of the event.

"All relevant institutions remain committed to successfully hosting the South Asian Games," the statement added.

For the unversed, the 14th South Asian Games have now been postponed for the sixth time. The event was initially scheduled for 2021 but was subsequently pushed back several times, with the dates revised to March 2023, March 2024, January 2026, March 2027 and, most recently, April 2027.

In September this year, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, following a meeting of the steering committee overseeing preparations for the event, had announced finalising the dates of the Games in coordination with the South Asian Olympic Committee (SAOC).

As per the announcement, the Games were slated to be held from April 4 to 11, with events set to be held across Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.