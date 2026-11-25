An undated photo of former England winger Raheem Sterling. — Reuters

Former England winger Raheem Sterling avoided an immediate prison sentence on Wednesday after he admitted to dangerous driving while under the influence of 'laughing gas' while behind the wheel before crashing his Lamborghini.

Sterling, who represented England in 82 international matches and is a four-times Premier League winner with Manchester City, was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

The 31-year-old appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court, where Judge Kirsty Allman said he had shown a "conscious disregard for the safety of other road users". Sterling was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Sterling was reported to have driven erratically on the M25 and M3 motorways in southern England during the morning rush hour on May 28. Dashcam footage showed him swerving between lanes and almost colliding with the central reservation on the M3.

A witness who called the police described Sterling's driving as "absolutely horrendous", adding that he had been inhaling from a large balloon that obscured much of his view of the road.

After exiting the motorway, Sterling’s Lamborghini crashed into a roadside sign, causing extensive damage to his vehicle, according to Judge Allman. No other vehicle was involved and no one was hurt.

Police found Sterling in the passenger seat of his crashed car holding two canisters of nitrous oxide. He later told officers that he had a "problem with nitrous oxide".

Sterling, who ⁠played for Dutch club Feyenoord last season, pleaded guilty in September to dangerous driving, possessing nitrous oxide and failing to provide a blood sample.