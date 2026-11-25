Hyderabad Kingsmen's Hunain Shah celebrates during their PSL Eliminator 2 against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 1, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Defending champions Desert Vipers on Wednesday announced bringing in emerging Pakistan pacer Hunain Shah for the International League T20 (ILT20) 2026, scheduled to run until December 20.

The franchise made the announcement through its official social media platform by sharing a close-up portrait of the 22-year-old Pakistan pacer, whom they brought in as a replacement for England's middle-order batter Dan Lawrence.

"Ready to make his mark. Hunain Shah joins the squad as a replacement for Dan Lawrence," the Vipers captioned the social media post.

Shah, the younger brother of experienced Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah, made his professional cricket debut in 2022 and has now played 52 T20s in which he picked up 61 wickets at a decent average of 23.03 and an economy rate of 8.48.

He was also a part of the Hyderabad Kingsmen's squad for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, which saw the tournament debutants finishing as the runners-up after a humbling defeat at the hands of eventual champions Peshawar Zalmi in a one-sided final.

Shah had played a pivotal role in leading the Kingsmen into the final as he finished as the joint-third leading wicket-taker of the eight-team tournament, accounting for 17 dismissals in 10 matches at a remarkable average of just 18.41.

His best performance in the PSL 11 came in the Eliminator 2 against three-time champions Islamabad United when he successfully defended six runs in the final over and propelled the Kingsmen into the final.

Following his signing, Hunain Shah will link up with five compatriots, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Hasan Nawaz in the Desert Vipers squad for the ILT20 2026, which they started with back-to-back victories over MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriorz.