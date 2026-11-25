Peshawar Zalmi's Aaron Hardie (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL final against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday confirmed opting against direct signings as a "deliberate strategic choice" for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 12, scheduled to be played from March 18 to May 2 next year.

Zalmi, who ended a nine-year wait for their second PSL title in the previous edition, which they won by defeating tournament debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen in the final, announced their decision not to go for direct signings through their social media platforms.

The two-time champions insisted that they were "playing the long game" and that their approach for the highly-anticipated 12th edition of the marquee league was guided by careful planning, a clear vision and a winning mindset.

"We are not rushing into direct signings. We are playing the long game," the defending PSL champions said in a statement.

"As the defending champions of HBL PSL 11, our approach towards HBL PSL 12 is guided by careful planning, a clear vision, and a winning mindset.

"Our decision not to opt for direct signings at this stage is a deliberate strategic choice. We believe in building a balanced and competitive squad through a well-planned process, keeping our ultimate objective in focus."

Zalmi further said that they understand the responsibility that comes with being the defending champions, but stressed that their every decision was aimed at maintaining the standard, adding that they were not there to follow the trend.

"The Rise of Zalmi is more than defending a title, it's about building a legacy. We understand the responsibility that comes with being champions and every decision we make is aimed at maintaining that standard," the franchise continued.

"We are not here to follow the trend. We are here to set the standard and defend our crown.

"This is the Rise of Zalmi."