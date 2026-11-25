Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates with the trophy after winning the Premier League title on May 6, 2018. — Reuters

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he will coach a national team in the future after turning down the Italy job this year.

Guardiola said he held talks with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), but the timing wasn't right for him to start the assignment because he wanted to spend some time on the sidelines.

"I talked with them, and it was an honour," Guardiola said in an interview with his former Barcelona teammate Romario on Tuesday.

"It was one of the greatest honours I've had, that they thought of me to coach Italy. But it came at a time when I needed to stop.

"If it had happened a year or two earlier, I probably would have accepted. But when Paolo Maldini and Leonardo, whom I love dearly, reached out, it was at a point where I simply had to stop," he added.

Pep left Manchester City this summer after managing the club for 10 long years.

Pep Guardiola, who took charge of City in 2016, led the club to 17 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups and the Champions League, but his side has missed out on the league in the last two years.

The Spaniard said nearly two decades in club management had taken their toll, making a break necessary.

"I don't know how long I'll be away," Guardiola said. "Right now I feel very well. But if I return to football one day, it will be when my stomach tells me it's the right time."