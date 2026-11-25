South Africa's Wiaan Mulder (right) celebrates dismissing Bangladesh's Litton Das during the third day of their second Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on November 25, 2026. — AFP

CENTURION: Wiaan Mulder's seven-wicket haul on the third day propelled South Africa to an innings and 219-run victory over Bangladesh in the second and last Test of the home series here at the SuperSport Park on Wednesday.

The decisive day of the recently concluded fixture got underway when Bangladesh kick-started their second innings with a massive 403-run deficit to counter, but the visitors' batting unit folded inside two sessions after yielding 184 in 49.4 overs.

Middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh in the second innings with a brisk 41 off 33 deliveries, featuring seven fours and a six, followed by opener Mahfijul Islam, who made a 62-ball 38.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (34), Tanzid Hasan (29), Litton Das (15) and No.9 Taskin Ahmed (10) were the only others to amass double figures against the ruthless South Africa bowling attack, led by Mulder, who picked up seven wickets for 31 runs in his 11 overs.

He was supported by fellow fast-bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen, who bagged two wickets, while Kagiso Rabada chipped in with one scalp.

For his anchoring century in South Africa's solitary outing with the bat and match figures of 8/46, Mulder was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Left-handed opener Marques Ackerman, who accumulated 307 runs in three innings at an astounding average of 102.33, was adjudged the Player of the Series.

The 30-year-old started the home series against Bangladesh with a monumental 157-run knock before bagging a duck in the Johannesburg Test, which the home side won comfortably by nine wickets.

Ackerman carried his form into the Centurion Test and spearheaded South Africa's batting charge with 150 off just 138 deliveries, studded with 23 fours and four sixes.