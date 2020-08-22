Pak vs Eng: 'England should treat Yasir Shah as Kumble rather than Warne'

Yasir Shah in action.

Commentator Nasser Hussain has urged England to better read and understand the tricks of Pakistan's Yasir Shah in order to ready themselves for tougher spin assignments during winter in India and Sri Lanka.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Hussain identified how Yasir troubled the English batsmen on day one of the third and final Test, even if the hosts managed to survive and post a formidable total of 334-3 by the end of play.

The former England captain lauded Yasir for setting up England batsmen with leg-spinners before inserting a quicker one that doesn't turn and heads for the stumps.

"Yasir will not bowl massive, turning deliveries on the first day. Instead, he has been setting batsmen up by going slow, slow and then producing a quicker, straighter delivery," he wrote.

"Even Zak Crawley, whose tempo was perfect in making his first Test century, was caught going back a couple of times until he realised he would be better off using his reach to get out in front of Yasir.

"It’s just something England will have to watch against spin because India’s Ravindra Jadeja, for one, can bowl quickly and trap batsmen on the crease."



Hussain said that there was a fundamental flaw in how the English were treating Yasir.

"For some reason, whether it is Joe Root or Ollie Pope, England have been going back to the leg-spinner and getting stuck on the crease. They are playing him as if he were Shane Warne but, in the first innings of a Test, they should play him more like Anil Kumble," he added.

